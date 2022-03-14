Bella Dahl: We are Bella

We are Bella

Bella Dahl makes clothes for you to live in and to love. We are a Los Angeles based fashion company that’s known for our effortless yet sophisticated styles.

Bella Dahl collection, courtesy of the brand

Live Softly

Our clothing is made to embrace life’s biggest adventures and simplest of pleasures. With comfort and softness woven into each style, we are made for you. Bella Dahl pieces are the building blocks of a beautiful wardrobe - the ones you can’t live without. We design timeless silhouettes in ever-so-soft fabrics with a flattering fit. Not only will you look your best, but you’ll feel it too.