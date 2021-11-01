Benthos Buttons' Manufacturing Process

At Benthos Buttons® we use ethically sourced, reclaimed fishing net nylon to produce sustainable fashion garment. The Benthos Buttons are the most sustainable & ethical garment button available. For every virgin nylon button made, Benthos Buttons makes 46 buttons before hitting the same CO2 impact.

The Manufacturing Process

3D Printing

Benthos Buttons uses Fishy Filaments’ 3D printing filament called the “Porthcurno”, which is the highest quality blend of marine nylon Fish Filament produces.

Injection Moulding

Secondly, Benthos Buttons offers injection moulding for larger orders. The injection moulding allows Benthos Buttons to achieve high resolution brand detailing. This is best suited for large & reoccurring orders.

Zero Waste

Finally, Benthos Buttons makes the buttons to order. Once the order is placed, Benthos Buttons get to work. All the waste material that is generated throughout the manufacturing process is 100% re-used.

Benthos Buttons have plans to grow as a business and become a widely known symbol of understanding within the clothing industry and consumers. Due to the nature of the material, and the button as a product, the buttons are very recognizable and unique with their own distinguishable color. The idea of wearing buttons that once served a very different purpose in the world is fascinating, and with hope, this little solution will generate more innovative solutions to our vast ocean pollution problem.