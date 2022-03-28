Benthos Buttons: Our Philosophy

How it Started

Upset with the attitude of the fashion industry, Niall Jones (CEO) has strived to help and contribute towards solving the industry’s colossal CO2 emissions. Jones teamed up with Ian Falconer, CEO at Fishy Filaments, in 2019. Fishy Filaments are the manufacturers of the Marine Nylon® material used for the production of Benthos Buttons. Fishy Filaments purchase old nets from fishermen, giving them an incentive to not disregard them at sea. Ghost fishing nets make up for 10% of the ocean pollution problem. Fishy Filaments’ Marine Nylon® has a 97% less environmental impact in comparison to virgin nylon. As the entire manufacturing process for Benthos Buttons is all held in the same County, transportation emissions are kept to a minimum. As a result, Benthos Buttons are the most sustainable garment button available.

Spread Awareness

Wearing it on your sleeve. Spread awareness for our ongoing battle with ocean pollution.

Relationships First

We are transparent with our ethical design and manufacture processess. We are inspired by the relationships we have built over time, and the new relationships we are yet to make.

