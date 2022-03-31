BENZAK BDD-711 vintage indigo and 13 oz. indigo eco selvedge

This season we have added our first pre-washed Japanese-made denim to the collection, the vintage indigo US cotton 11 oz. RHT, available in the BDD-711.

The fabric draws its inspiration from vintage denim, hence the name ‘vintage indigo’. Denim fabrics from a century ago were typically light in weight, making this 11 oz. a very comfortable weight for Spring. It’s a pure indigo dye, creating a bright blue indigo tone. Because the garments are pre-washed, this tone becomes even more pronounced. The selvedge ID features a very subtle silver line. It has been woven by Collect Mills from Kojima, Japan.

We’ve also applied some changes to the design of the jeans itself, differentiating it from the rest of the main Japan collection. It has a printed cloth patch as opposed to the leather patch, the yarn colours have been changed and we’ve used a beautiful, 100% cotton, off-white, herringbone twill for the pocketing fabric.

This new fabric is now available in our BDD-711 silhouette, which is a regular fit with a high rise/dropped crotch, roomy thighs and tapered legs. This is the most ideal fit for you if you're looking for a bit more room in the top block.

BENZAK 13 oz. indigo eco selvedge

Besides developing new garments every season, we simultaneously never stop looking at ways to improve our core collection. That brings us to this updated version of a popular fabric from the collection, the 13 oz. indigo eco selvedge. The fabric has been improved in the ‘eco’ part of the equation.

Instead of 100% conventional cotton, this new sustainable version uses 60% organic cotton, and 40% recycled cotton. Our friends over at Candiani are actually using discarded clothing for the recycled part, which gives the weft a greyish look and avoids simply throwing away worn and used garments. We’ve also replaced the leather patch for a jacron version, to complete the ‘eco-update’.

Did you know that we also use 100% stainless steel or brass, and 100% copper, for our buttons and rivets respectively, in all garments? Using only one basic material has a lower carbon footprint than a metal alloy, which is a mix of various metals merged together into one, and is generally used by most other brands.

This new fabric is now available in two styles: B-01 SLIM and the BDJ-05 TRUCKER JACKET.

Benzak 13oz indigo ecoselvedge, courtesy of the brand