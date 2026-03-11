Bershka Active: Bershka's athleisure collection

The new Bershka Active collection reinterprets athleisure from an urban perspective. This offering combines comfort and style in pieces designed for everyday wear.

Colour sets the tone for the season. All-white emerges as a key look for the year, while pastel yellow adds a trend-led accent. The palette is rounded out with fleece greys, khakis and blacks, providing balance and versatility.

Credits: Bershka

Bershka Active focuses on the season's key silhouettes. These include balloon and puffed volumes in trousers and jackets; the capri pant, which offers a more urban aesthetic; and details such as turned-down waistbands, a key campaign feature that adds an unexpected twist to basic pieces. To complete the look, the ballet flat is a must-have.

Credits: Bershka

In terms of fabrics, the collection expands its range by incorporating new materials that enrich the line and can be mixed and matched. These include tricot, lightweight nylons and premium fleeces, which, alongside technical fabrics, allow for the creation of personalised looks to suit any style or time of day.

As part of the launch communication, Bershka Active hosted a pop-up store in Madrid (C/ Barquillo 11), an ephemeral space where the collection was exclusively presented. On February 27 and 28, an exclusive pre-sale was held for the various Active drops arriving this season. This reinforced the direct link with the community and translated the collection's urban universe into a physical, experiential environment.

