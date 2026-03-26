Bershka presents new Out of Core drop: Uniqueness is for everyone

Bershka presents the latest drop from out of core, a line that continues to establish itself as its own universe within the brand.

Credits: Bershka

More than a collection, out of core represents a differentiated creative attitude and vision, where design, experimentation and visual identity build an independent language that coexists with the rest of the Bershka ecosystem.

Credits: Bershka

In this new stage, out of core takes a key step in its evolution by expanding its aesthetic universe and reinforcing its positioning as a contemporary streetwear line.

The visual identity is redefined through a new chromatic palette with a more technical and futuristic range: metallic and iridescent, accompanied by greys in different intensities, white and petrol blue, with strategic accents in red that provide contrast and energy.

Credits: Bershka

At the product level, the collection reflects a clear commitment to volume, innovation and detail. The garments incorporate techniques that enrich the surfaces and finishes, from embossed effects that provide relief and depth, to sprayed treatments that reinforce the experimental nature of the line. This technical approach directly connects with the DNA of out of core: a constant exploration between digital and urban.

Credits: Bershka

With this launch, Out of Core reaffirms its role within Bershka as a creative space where design breaks free from conventions and proposes new aesthetic narratives. A line designed for a generation that understands fashion as an expression of urban identity and new visual languages.