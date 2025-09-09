BERSHKA x ECKO UNLTD. AW25: A capsule that revives the most authentic streetwear

BERSHKA teams up with ECKO UNLTD., one of the most iconic streetwear brands of the 2000s, to launch a capsule collection that pays tribute to bold, unapologetic urban style. This collaboration reflects BERSHKA’s ongoing commitment to finding strategic partners who share its creative vision and genuine connection with youth culture.

With deep roots in graffiti, hip-hop, and skateboarding, ECKO UNLTD. defined a generation that saw fashion as an extension of attitude. Its iconic rhino logo and unmistakable aesthetic now return with a modern twist, reimagined through BERSHKA’s lens.

The collection features standout pieces for their fabrics, silhouettes, and graphics. Expect varsity-style jackets in faux leather, zip-up knits, corduroy-look overshirts, cotton garments, and technical fabrics that elevate sportswear with a more refined edge.

BERSHKA x ECKO UNLTD. Credits: BERSHKA

Graphics take center stage, with nods to the ECKO UNLTD. visual universe: reworked logos, tonal camouflage prints mimicking the rhino silhouette, and bold graphic placements. Denim comes in raw finishes and loose cuts that reinforce the streetwear vibe. The color palette is dominated by reds, greys, whites, and navy blues.

With this capsule, BERSHKA continues to champion collaborations that bridge generations and cultural references offering new audiences’ pieces with history, attitude, and unmistakable street energy.

Now instore and online at Bershka, globally.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Bershka on what is not only a strong collection which perfectly encapsulates the Ecko Unltd. brand DNA, but also on such an impactful shop-in-shop experience for fans of the Ecko Unltd. brand. We are especially honoured that Ecko Unltd. features as part of Bershka's first augmented reality store launch as they bring a new level of interactivity and futurism to their consumers and the high street." - Daisy Laramy-Binks, MD, Iconix International EMEA