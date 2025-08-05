Bershka x WNBA: A capsule collection that merges sports and fashion

BERSHKA launches a new collection in collaboration with the WNBA , the world's leading women's basketball league. A capsule that celebrates the rise and growing visibility of women's sport, connecting the WNBA 's athletic DNA with the season's most important trends. The collection includes garments inspired by iconic teams such as the Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever, and Las Vegas Aces. You'll find oversized T-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers, crop tops, and even a t-shirt with an augmented reality filter. This launch combines urban silhouettes with the teams' original colors and logos, designed to be worn off the court. Perfect for those who want to express their passion for sport through style.

Bershka X WNBA Credits: Bershka

Bershka X WNBA Credits: Bershka

Additionally, jerseys from all 13 WNBA teams, including the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, and Seattle Storm, will be available on demand at bershka.com through the BERSHKA Print Shop. With this collaboration, BERSHKA reaffirms its commitment to a generation seeking authentic and purposeful role models, understanding fashion as a tool for expression and connection with global culture. The collection is now available in select stores and at bershka.com .

Bershka X WNBA Credits: Bershka