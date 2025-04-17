Beyoncé and Levi’s® launch Chapter 3 with REIIMAGINE: Refrigerator

Levi’s® launched Refrigerator, the third chapter of the REIIMAGINE campaign, in collaboration with global icon Beyoncé. In the new film and accompanying visuals, Levi’s® continued to highlight the brand’s heritage as a source of inspiration for innovation.

The first two chapters, Launderette and Pool Hall, reignited conversations about Levi’s®’ legacy. Launderette was a subversive reinterpretation of the brand’s classic advert, and Pool Hall paid homage to Levi’s®’ deep connection with music and counterculture. The third chapter, Refrigerator, took the campaign to a new setting – a roadside diner – where timeless style met undeniable self-confidence. Levi’s® once again collaborated with Grammy Award-winning director Melina Matsoukas for this chapter, which highlighted how Levi’s® continues to function as a canvas for individuality, self-expression and cultural influence today.

The campaign was developed in creative collaboration with TBWA\Chiat\Day LA and produced by de la revolućion/PRETTYBIRD.

Inspired by the Levi’s® commercial ‘Refrigerator’ from 1988, this chapter transformed the original spirit of the advert into a modern message about self-confidence, originality and empowerment. The film is set in a sun-drenched roadside diner and reinterprets the 1988 ‘Refrigerator’ advert, starring Beyoncé. In the Levi’s® Iconic Western Shirt, 501® Original Shorts, a crisp white shirt and a classic red paisley bandana, she moved with conviction and was ready for her next challenge. With a special cameo from Willie Jones, a collaborator on Cowboy Carter, the campaign seamlessly connects the brand with Beyoncé’s broader artistic universe.

Kenny Mitchell on collaboration with Beyonce

“Levi’s® isn’t a heritage brand – it’s a brand with an incredible heritage that has continually remained at the heart of culture,” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi’s® brand at Levi Strauss & Co. “With REIIMAGINE and our collaboration with Beyoncé, one of the most influential artists of our time, we’re building on decades of Levi’s® iconography and celebrating what it means to lead purposefully and with confidence.”

‘Refrigerator’ launched with a fully integrated global campaign, including television, digital platforms, social media, outdoor advertising and brand activations.

The campaign continues Levi’s®’ tradition of collaborating with the most celebrated creative talents of today. Matsoukas collaborated with Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Marcell Rév and renowned photographer Mason Poole to capture the visual essence of ‘Refrigerator’, building.