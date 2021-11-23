Big Mountain Clean-Up x Nimsdai x Osprey

Osprey is pleased to back the Big Mountain Cleanup; the ever-increasing accumulation of expedition waste is polluting the pristine environment of the Himalayas. This is unacceptable. The Big Mountain Cleanup aims to tackle the problem head-on.

Each climber generates in excess of 18 pounds of waste that includes abandoned tents, oxygen canisters, food containers, discarded equipment and of course faecal matter. Pollutants from this waste are being washed into rivers by rainfall and snowmelt, contaminating water supplies for local populations posing serious health risks from disease. In addition to this, the Nimsdai Foundation wants to ensure safety for all on the mountain and put a stop to the fatalities that are occurring due to climbers accidentally clipping onto old, rotten and forgotten lines.

Nimsdai Purja says: “I’m super happy to say that despite heavy snow on Manaslu, we were able to start the Big Mountain Cleanup. This was our first cleanup and a first step towards our main goal – cleaning Everest next year! Our team cleaned 500kg of waste from this beautiful and sacred mountain. The team comprised seven high altitude guides and five porters and mules helped move the rubbish from Base Camp to Samagua and back to Kathmandu. I’m so proud of the team, they worked so hard. Thank you to all you amazing folks for helping to make this happen – we won’t stop spreading the message and helping to protect these beautiful places.”

Read more about Osprey on the brandpage: fashionunited.com/companies/osprey

Images: Elite Exped and Nimsdai