Bio-Derived LYCRA® EcoMade Fiber Samples Make Global Debut at Kingpins Amsterdam

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel industry, announced today that the first garment and fabric samples made with seed quantities of bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fiber will be exhibited at Kingpins Amsterdam, October 23 to 24. This highly anticipated fiber is launching in the first half of 2025 and will be the world's first large-scale production of renewable elastane.

Bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fiber is made with 70 percent renewable content, certified under the USDA Bio-Preferred Program. Garments and fabrics made with this fiber deliver equivalent performance to those made with original LYCRA® fiber, and no re-engineering of fabrics, processes, or garment patterns is required.

“There’s no need to sacrifice performance for renewable content with bio-derived LYCRA® EcoMade fiber,” said Nicolas Banyols, chief commercial officer of The LYCRA Company. “We are committed to transitioning to renewable resources as a key part of our sustainability strategy, and it can help brands and retailers reduce their environmental impact, too.”

LYCRA FitSense® denim technology, which launched at the spring Kingpins Show, will also be exhibited by The LYCRA Company. This advanced shaping technology addresses common trouble spots that can impact garment fit, such as the tummy, waist, thighs, and rear. This customizable fit solution is discreet and invisible, enabling jeans to retain the authentic denim look and feel consumers love while providing a unique fit solution for all body types and shapes.

To learn more about these innovations, visit The LYCRA Company stand at Kingpins Amsterdam or lycra.com.