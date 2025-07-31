Birkenstock introduces new buckles: The evolution of an iconic design element

For decades, BIRKENSTOCK’s distinctive buckles have been more than just functional closures, but an essential and recognizable element of the brand’s timeless design.

At the heart of every BIRKENSTOCK shoe is the original footbed, a revolutionary innovation that defined the brand's commitment to enabling the most natural gait possible, as nature intended. Paired with Karl Birkenstock's clean, brutalist aesthetic, iconic models like ARIZONA, GIZEH, and BOSTON embody a design philosophy based on natural materials and a focus on foot health. These elements not only ensure exceptional functionality and ergonomics, but are also closely tied to the brand's overall identity. No BIRKENSTOCK shoe is complete without its unmistakable buckle: a distinctive detail that ties the entire shoe together and allows sandals and clogs to be customized to individual needs. Today, buckles have become a recognizable symbol of the BIRKENSTOCK identity.

Historically, buckles have always been more than just functional accessories: over time, they have evolved to become symbols of style as well as functionality. From their use in 17th-century footwear to contemporary fashion, buckles have maintained a central role. BIRKENSTOCK, too, began incorporating buckles into its sandals and clogs in the 1960s: in addition to ensuring an adjustable and secure fit, they have become a distinctive design feature.

Originally conceived by Karl Birkenstock, the brand's buckles have undergone a subtle evolution over the years. Different sizes and materials have been tested and incorporated into the collection, with changes often so subtle that only the most attentive observers can notice them. In 1981, BIRKENSTOCK first introduced the now-iconic logo buckle. Different colors and finishes, the famous Big Buckle, water-resistant EVA versions, buckles certified for professional use, utility-inspired G-hook buckles, new shapes like the flower, the refined buckles of the 1774 line, and decorated collaborations like the one with Manolo Blahnik: the brand's innovation in buckle design is continuous and boundless.

Through multiple production steps (some performed with machinery designed directly by Karl Birkenstock), a product is created that fully embodies the brand's values: tradition, quality, and functionality. Today, over 80% of the buckles are made in Germany, and every detail reflects the constant commitment to craftsmanship. If the footbed is the foundation of each model, the buckle is its final signature.

Birkenstock's buckle range expansion for Fall/Winter 2025

In keeping with its ongoing dedication to craftsmanship and innovation, BIRKENSTOCK expands its buckle range and diversifies the collection between iconic classics and emerging new lines. By exploring new materials, new functionalities, and new uses, the brand continues to evolve one of its most distinctive design traits. Featuring new silhouettes, refined finishes, and technical innovations, the new generation of BIRKENSTOCK buckles combines timeless aesthetics and high performance, reaffirming the buckle's role as a functional and identifying element of the brand.

Wire Buckle. Functional by nature, precise in design

BIRKENSTOCK introduces the new WIRE BUCKLE to its men's and unisex collections, marking a significant step in the evolution of the brand's iconic accessories. A masterpiece of materiality and attention to detail, the WIRE BUCKLE combines industrial elegance with artisanal craftsmanship. This single-pin buckle blends tradition and technical precision into a streamlined design, offering a robust yet sophisticated alternative to classic buckles. Its sleek, engineered profile, combined with a tactile texture, enhances the clean lines of key silhouettes while providing functional adjustability. It debuts this season on the LONDON, ARIZONA, and BOSTON styles, paired with Vintage Wood leather, an aniline leather treated with vegetable oils and fats, featuring a natural grain and a soft, worn-in finish. Together, they make a bold statement of timeless design and reaffirm BIRKENSTOCK's commitment to functionality and craftsmanship.

Credits: BIRKENSTOCK

Pearl big buckle. Designed to shine

With the new PEARL BIG BUCKLE , BIRKENSTOCK elevates its iconic buckle to new heights of elegance, responding to the growing demand for exquisite details and decorative elements. Inspired by fine jewelry design and the BIG BUCKLE silhouette, this new offering features a synthetic pearl set in an eight-prong setting, seemingly floating above the strap. A gold band enhances the jewel-like effect, while the convex shape ensures a stable and comfortable fit. The PEARL BUCKLE represents a new era of expressive detailing, in tune with the renewed interest in ornamentation and sophisticated minimalism in contemporary fashion. Part of the revamped Highshine Big Buckle range, this embellished buckle adds a dazzling touch to the brand's iconic silhouettes, taking buckle craftsmanship and aesthetic innovation to the next level. It debuts this season on the MADRID PEARL BIG BUCKLE HIGH SHINE and ARIZONA PEARL BIG BUCKLE HIGH SHINE models, offering luminous sophistication and distinctive adjustability.