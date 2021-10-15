BIRKENSTOCK launches second 1774 collection with exclusive first drop

#birkenstock1774

Paris, September 16, 2021 – BIRKENSTOCK 1774 launches its second collection following their successful first collection launch at Frieze Los Angeles in January 2020.

An exclusive first drop will be available at 1774.com and selected retailers worldwide from September 20th before the collection is released globally in February 2022. BIRKENSTOCK 1774 reimagines BIRKENSTOCK’s favourite heritage styles with modern edge, as the iconic Arizona and Boston designs arrive in seasonless developments that showcase new hardware, branding, and materials.

Two styles from the first drop. The full leather Arizona builds on the first season, as the signature slim leather sole is relaunched in embossed premium leather, with a crocodile effect in black. The signature BIRKENSTOCK buckle forms a classic basis of elegant versatility. This Arizona is crafted in a black tone with matte finished edges, for a timeless appeal.

An ode to the iconic Boston is translated in canvas straps on ultra soft suede leather. With a nude, soft EVA outsole, the Boston is crafted in an anatomically shaped BIRKENSTOCK cork-latex footbed, wrapped in exquisite, smooth Nappa lining. The newly developed square buckle is for perfect adjustability. The Boston is a unisex style and the Arizona is available until size 42–both show the ultimate craftsmanship and unrivalled comfort that BIRKENSTOCK 1774 is renowned for.

Distinctly 1774, both the Arizona and Boston arrive with the BIRKENSTOCK 1774 logo imprinted in the footbed, with an additional exclusive shoe box and dust bag in 1774-design.