Childhood dreams

Small sizes should always dream big. Let our little ones explore the magical Autumn by wearing enchanting footwear that lets their imagination run free. Bisgaard's Autumn / Winter 2022 collection depicts natural, warm tones of Autumn, and combines dreamy shapes with magical patterns that embrace the unique characteristics of each child. Explore our iconic Chelsea boots, sporty sneakers, warm winter boots and waterproof TEX styles.

Bisgaard Kids FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Nature’s best materials

Our Autumn / Winter 2022 collection are carefully made from natural and sustainable materials. Nature has an infinite amount to offer, it inspires us every day with colors, structures and fascinating patterns. A deeper thinking lies beneath the design choices made at Bisgaard, we pay homage to the love of nature's art - because our children's feet deserve the best.

