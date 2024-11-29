Black Friday fashion trends: What to expect from the year’s most popular discount week? Insights from the new Retviews study by Lectra

Considering that 2024 summer discounts have increased compared to the previous year (+6%), even sharper price cuts are expected for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Outerwear: the growing popularity of suede garments suggests that brands should focus their discounts on other outerwear, such as down jackets

Sneakers: basic and slim-fit models are selling out quickly, while those with a more structured fit are experiencing slower turnover

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, fashion brands are called upon to make conscious and targeted decisions to remain competitive during this peak season. In this context, Lectra, a leader in Industry 4.0 within the fashion, automotive and furniture sectors, leveraged real-time data from Retviews – its AI-powered solution for automated market intelligence to offer insights on increasing sales, reducing stocks and boosting profitability. These tips aim to guide brands in developing the most effective discount strategies based on key fashion trends for the year’s most popular shopping period.

"For us at Lectra, it’s important to support brands by helping them effectively define their commercial strategies. Working alongside them is both an honor and a challenge, as it requires interpreting trends and constant changes in the fashion market. In this scenario, the key to success for brands lies in their ability to quickly adapt to shifts in the industry while staying competitive,” says Antonella Capelli, President EMEA of Lectra. “This requires a focus on strategic decision-making, based on real-time insights powered by artificial intelligence, such as those from Retviews, which can provide useful indicators to identify what products to discount, determine optimal discount percentages and set the right timing for promotions.”

Discounts: marked reductions are expected, but targeted at specific categories

For brands, preparing year-end discounts require careful planning to align with consumer preferences. The summer sales period, which represents the highest sales peak before winter promotions, serves as a valuable indicator. AI-based solutions, such as Retviews, are useful to identify and track items that only sell with discounts versus those with high sell-through rates and regular restocking. This allows brands to pinpoint when and where discounts are necessary, optimizing inventory and maximizing profitability.

In particular, Retviews data shows that summer discounts in Europe increased by 6% in 2024 compared to the previous year, suggesting even sharper price cuts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In 2023 the average discount rate slightly decreased compared to 2022 (35% vs 37%); however, weaker summer sales this year indicate a greater quantity of products in stock, which may prompt brands to increase their reductions (following a trend that had already established itself in the United States in 2023, when discount rates had risen to 40%, compared to 37% in 2022). Strategic and targeted price reductions, however, will help brands maintain margins while also meeting the demands from fashion enthusiasts. So, which product categories are likely to see the most significant discounts?

Autumn jackets: full price for suede outerwear, discounts on down jackets

In the autumn-winter season, outerwear is at the heart of collections, with this year's styles ranging from denim and leather to suede. Suede stands out as a premium, on-trend fabric with high consumer demand. For instance, in ZARA's latest collection, suede jackets quickly became bestsellers, with the brand’s blazers consistently selling out and being restocked, despite their premium pricing.

The popularity of suede highlights its potential as a full-price item, allowing brands to focus discounts on other pieces and prioritize full-price sales for trend-driven items. Classic and timeless styles continue to dominate, from tailored blazers to sophisticated silhouettes seen in prêt-à-porter, premium, and luxury collections. Meanwhile, down jackets, which are a key part of the Gorpcore trend, could now be considered a less promising investment for brands and may therefore see deeper discounts this Black Friday.

Credits: Lectra

Sneakers: slim fits are bestsellers, while running shoes see lower demand

When it comes to sneakers, there has been a surge in popularity for classic, aerodynamic styles, with consumers gravitating towards slim and basic models inspired by Adidas classics such as Sambas, Gazelles, and Spezials. These slimmer, retro-inspired models are selling out quickly, while more structured sneakers appear to have slower turnover rates. According to Retviews data, retro and colorful sneakers have become bestsellers in brand collections from Adidas, Puma and Zara. On the other hand, bulkier, running-style sneakers are experiencing lower demand, with larger stock levels. Consequently, these items may be subject to special discounts.