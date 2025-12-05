Bleckmann and Db Journey put customer repairs at the heart of circular fashion

Bleckmann, a leader in sustainable logistics and circular fashion solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its Renewal Workshop services to include dedicated customer repairs for Db Journey’s premium travel gear. This new offering empowers customers to extend the life of their products, reduce waste, and actively participate in a more sustainable retail model.

Repair first: a new standard in circular retail

The newly launched customer repair service allows Db customers across the EU and Norway to send in their used gear for professional assessment, cleaning, and repair. Whether it’s a broken zipper, worn strap, or general wear and tear, Bleckmann’s Renewal Workshop ensures each item is restored to high standards, ready for many more adventures.

“Repair is the most direct and impactful way to reduce environmental impact,” said Hans Robben, Program Manager of Bleckmann’s Renewal Workshop. “We’re proud to help Db Journey make repair not just possible, but easy and desirable for customers.”

Credits: Bleckmann

## Trade-in and resale support through Lost and Found

In addition to repairs, Bleckmann continues to power Db’s Lost and Found program, which enables customers to trade in their used items via the brand’s ecommerce platform. These items are then renewed and resold, giving them a second life and reducing the need for new production. Together, the repair and trade-in services form a comprehensive circular system, designed to meet growing consumer demand for sustainability and align with evolving EU regulations.

“With Bleckmann, we’ve built a system that makes circularity real from repairs to resale,” said Joachim Gund, Chief Transformation Officer at Db Journey. “Our customers love their gear, and now they can keep it going longer, with the same quality and performance they expect from Db.”

A scalable model for responsible fashion

Bleckmann’s Renewal Workshop combines deep expertise in reverse logistics, product renewal, and repair to support brands like Db Journey in scaling circular services. With operations across Europe and Norway, the partnership sets a new benchmark for how fashion and lifestyle brands can integrate sustainability into their core business.