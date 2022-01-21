Blumarine Pre-Collection Fall Winter 2022/23

Sexy and feminine, always a lover of fashion — but a little more grown-up in her attitude and more aware of her power of seduction. The Blumarine girl looks at the world with eyes embracing wider horizons, while keeping her bewitching allure.

For Pre-Fall 2022, Nicola Brognano keeps firmly in place the distinctive traits and visual codes he has established to great acclaim for the label, while expanding its range with a mindset of versatile creativity.

Image: Blumarine

Always inspired by the years 2000, he introduces newer versions of the fabulous aesthetic which has made Blumarine a fashion sensation.

The signature Blumarine dresses are at the core of the offer: short and sassy, they skim the body through sinuous plays of draping and asymmetries. Made in jersey or in stretchy georgette, they are seamlessly proposed for day or evening, also in new, mid-length skintight options in ribbed wool for maximum body contouring. Their provocative décolletages introduce a nod to vintage Blumarine, while a wool catsuit is sexy and warm as a lover’s embrace.

Image: Blumarine

Outerwear is cozy and protective, but still glamourous and feminine — cruelty-free furs with animalier-printed linings are voluminous and enveloping, made in soft cashmere for a luxurious look. Shearling coats are reversible, laquered in shades of pink and absinthe green.

Sensual knitwear is one of the collection’s standouts. Piuminos are made in knitted textures; the famous Bluvi cardi proves its versatility, transformed from the classic micro version, cropped and tight as a cache-coeur, into an elongated ribbed dress-coat, great both for day or evening.

Image: Blumarine

The new version of the iconic Blumarine animalier is a lynx-printed motif, while a naughty black-based floral pattern is a contrasting jolt to a palette of onion pink, oil green and deep red — bright yet velvety hues offset by strokes of nocturnal black, and accented with metallic gold.

Bags in eco-fur are decorated with a newly rendered version of the logo-ed clasp, hinting at the introduction of a modern logo monogram.

Image: Blumarine

The Blumarine girl is never not sexy — from day to night, her alluring attitude shines with flirtatious, captivating confidence.