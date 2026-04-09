Bogner: Golf Spring/Summer collection 2026

The BOGNER Golf Spring/Summer 2026 collection captures the lightness of summer, seamlessly combining performance with style - for active days on the golf course as well as relaxed moments afterwards. Perfectly curated looks and functional details define the unmistakable BOGNER aesthetic, ensuring a confident and refined appearance.

Credits: Bogner

Credits: Bogner

The new golf styles offer a smooth transition from peak performance to laid-back leisure. Premium, innovative materials, thoughtful design, and precise fits elevate the collection to a new level. The result is a range of versatile looks that merge functionality and performance with a modern, sophisticated edge - from the first drive to the final putt.

Credits: Bogner