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Bogner: Golf Spring/Summer collection 2026

Fashion
SS26 Golf collection. Credits: Bogner
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club

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The BOGNER Golf Spring/Summer 2026 collection captures the lightness of summer, seamlessly combining performance with style - for active days on the golf course as well as relaxed moments afterwards. Perfectly curated looks and functional details define the unmistakable BOGNER aesthetic, ensuring a confident and refined appearance.

Credits: Bogner
Credits: Bogner

The new golf styles offer a smooth transition from peak performance to laid-back leisure. Premium, innovative materials, thoughtful design, and precise fits elevate the collection to a new level. The result is a range of versatile looks that merge functionality and performance with a modern, sophisticated edge - from the first drive to the final putt.

Credits: Bogner
Credits: Bogner
Bogner
Golf
Sportswear
SS26