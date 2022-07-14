Bootstock: A handmade cowboy boot

Bootstock is a Dutch shoe brand, specialized in making the most beautiful cowboy boots.

It originated in 2020 when founder Mariska was looking for the perfect cowboy boots for her daughter. This turned out to be a difficult task. It inspired her to start designing children's boots herself and found a factory that met her requirements perfectly. Handmade cowboy boots of a perfect quality. Bootstock attaches great importance to quality, sustainability, people and the environment. For example, the factory works with no-waste technology.

The result: a beautiful new Dutch brand of cowboy boots for women, toddlers and young girls. All of the Bootstock boots have beautiful and unique designs. Luxury boots with a bohemian, western feel and a vintage touch.

Picture: Bootstock, courtesy of the brand

Bootstock has strict quality requirements for their boots. Only the best craftsmen work on manufacturing the boots. All the leather is processed with professional equipment in their own tannery. Furthermore, all the handcrafted boots are made of 100% cow leather of the best quality and have beautiful hand-finished stitching.

Picture: Bootstock, courtesy of the brand

Picture: Bootstock, courtesy of the brand