Born in NYC, raised in Amsterdam: Club Manhattan

PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club

3 hours ago

Fashion

Club Manhattan, courtesy of the brand

While exploring New York in 2009, Judy Schoen captured the city’s vibrant energy & endless inspiration and created Club Manhattan - an ever-evolving, fashion- forward jewelry collection that plays with a dynamic mix of iconic & on-trend designs. Designed in her hometown of Amsterdam. Club Manhattan is a blend of both daring sophistication and functionality, with the ability to simply mix & match. WELCOME TO THE CLUB.

ABOUT THE COLLECTION

Contemporary Aesthetic Layering chains to statement sparkle, oversized hoops to resort chic, CM effortlessly creates a signature look - from casually completing an outfit, to boldly standing out. Our nickel-free collection is composed of zinc alloy, brass and stainless steel with silver or gold finish.

Club Manhattan, courtesy of the brand
Club Manhattan, courtesy of the brand
