Bottega Veneta presents Björk: Echolalia, exhibition at the National Gallery

Bottega Veneta presents Björk: Echolalia, an exhibition at the National Gallery of Iceland in Reykjavík, from May 30 to September 20, 2026. The show features three large-scale audiovisual installations by the Icelandic artist. These include Ancestress and Sorrowful Soil, works originally released on the album Fossora (2022), which have now been reinterpreted in an immersive format for the gallery setting. A new installation based on her upcoming musical project will also be featured.

As a partner of the exhibition, Bottega Veneta is supporting Nerve Bloom, a film created by Björk in collaboration with Natalia Kleszczewska and Natalie Liu. This partnership reinforces the brand's commitment to initiatives that promote the dialogue between fashion, art, technology and performance. The exhibition's opening also marks Björk's debut wearing creations by creative director Louise Trotter.

The exhibition offers a comprehensive insight into Björk's interdisciplinary practice, exploring themes such as ancestry, grief, renewal and artistic experimentation through sound, image and immersive technology.