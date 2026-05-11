Bottega Veneta presents Fall 2026, photographed by Chris Rhodes

Bottega Veneta presents Fall 2026, shot in Venice under the creative direction of Louise Trotter. Captured by British photographer Chris Rhodes, the images offer an unfiltered, intimate perspective on the city. An everyday backdrop of vintage wallpaper and terrazzo flooring brings the collection’s craft into full focus.

Credits: Bottega Veneta

Credits: Bottega Veneta

Finding new ways of visualising Venice, the campaign unfolds through a continuous interplay between private and metropolitan, digital and analogue, day and night. Fragments of life in Venice reflect a dynamic living environment, where heritage and contemporary expression continue to meet.

Credits: Bottega Veneta

Fall 2026 traces the evolution of Bottega Veneta designs under Louise Trotter. Named after the very first store in New York, the Madison shoulder bag is reimagined in the original Intrecciato weave. Elaborating on the house’s signature forms, Barbara tote’s modern silhouette and Veneta’s archival spirit are presented in new seasonal hues and finishes.