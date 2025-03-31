Brave to Care: The first corporate volunteering program by OTB in collaboration with OTB Foundation

OTB, the international fashion and luxury group which owns the brands Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor&Rolf, the companies Staff International and Brave Kid, and holds a stake in the Amiri brand, has launched Brave to Care, a corporate volunteering program in collaboration with OTB Foundation, the Group’s non-profit organization, granting its employees paid leave hours dedicated to the project.

The initiative, which has already seen great success, marks another significant step in the Group's growing commitment to corporate social responsibility, actively engaging the entire company in OTB Foundation’s activities.

During the first edition of the program, the employees of the Italian offices of the Group had the opportunity to contribute to 8 different solidarity projects already supported by OTB Foundation, located across Italy, primarily in and around Milan, Bologna, and Vicenza. More than 130 employees joined the program, with over 700 hours granted by OTB.

"I am truly proud of the success of Brave to Care. Thanks to this initiative, our people had the opportunity to live unique moments and actively participate in the many activities of OTB Foundation. In my circular vision of business—where a company creates, produces, sells, and gives back part of its value to society—people’s engagement is essential, and I am glad that our employees share this spirit. I hope other companies will follow our example and launch similar volunteer programs, choosing to donate their employees' time and professional skills to non-profit organizations," said Renzo Rosso, Chairman of OTB Group and OTB Foundation.

Credits: OTB

Second edition of Brave to Care

Given the positive outcome of the initiative, Brave to Care will continue with a second edition in the coming months, increasing the number of hours available to Group employees and involving an even greater number of partner organizations.

Thanks to the commitment of OTB Foundation, the program will also be open to other companies in the territory. The Foundation will share its expertise and network to support organizations interested in launching their own corporate volunteering programs.

“This is a highly impactful initiative that enriches both those who give and those who receive, fostering a strong integration of skills and sensibilities between the profit and non-profit sectors. We see active engagement from employees who, as volunteers, bring meaningful value to the activities they participate in. For us, this is a significant first achievement, and we are now ready to expand our initiatives with additional options such as skills-based volunteering and Payroll Giving. We are leveraging our network to broaden our reach and involve other companies outside the Group,” commented Arianna Alessi, Vice President of OTB Foundation.

Among the associations and third-sector entities involved in the Brave to Care program and supported by OTB Foundation, there are organizations that support children and young people in situations of psycho-social distress, facilities for people with disabilities, solidarity canteens and stores, as well as shelters for women victims of gender-based violence, where volunteers have supported and assisted operators and educators in their daily activities.