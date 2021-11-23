Bretter und Stoff: The Future Is Equal

We are a Berlin based brand focusing on raising awareness of gender equality and we're all about sex positivity.

It’s not okay that most people don’t know how a clitoris looks like or that it’s called vulva and not vagina. Everyone knows how to draw a penis, but almost no one can draw a vulva(yes it’s called vulva, not vagina!) - let alone name the different parts. We say, praise them both!

No one should feel ashamed about their sexuality or body - so we should all just talk about these topics more often. That’s why we put it on a t-shirt for you ;)

It’s also a pretty good conversation starter - just saying…

Of course, all our products are organic and are produced under fair conditions. All our pieces are hand-embroidered with lots of love in Berlin.

All our embroidered pieces are made to order.

Charity Contributions

All our designs evolve around feminism and gender equality - so it's really important to us to give back and support charities in this matter.

That's why at least 5% (sometimes 10%) of our earnings (please check descriptions of products for exact amount) are going to organisations that support women and fight for equal rights.

Right now we're supporting a few different organisations. Please check the descriptions of the products to see if it's linked to a special one.