Bretter und Stoff: The Future Is Equal
2 minutes ago
We are a Berlin based brand focusing on raising awareness of gender equality and we're all about sex positivity.
It’s not okay that most people don’t know how a clitoris looks like or that it’s called vulva and not vagina. Everyone knows how to draw a penis, but almost no one can draw a vulva(yes it’s called vulva, not vagina!) - let alone name the different parts. We say, praise them both!
No one should feel ashamed about their sexuality or body - so we should all just talk about these topics more often. That’s why we put it on a t-shirt for you ;)
It’s also a pretty good conversation starter - just saying…
Of course, all our products are organic and are produced under fair conditions. All our pieces are hand-embroidered with lots of love in Berlin.
All our embroidered pieces are made to order.
Charity Contributions
All our designs evolve around feminism and gender equality - so it's really important to us to give back and support charities in this matter.
That's why at least 5% (sometimes 10%) of our earnings (please check descriptions of products for exact amount) are going to organisations that support women and fight for equal rights.
Right now we're supporting a few different organisations. Please check the descriptions of the products to see if it's linked to a special one.
