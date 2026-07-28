Brianna Stewart fronts Stone Island's fall/winter 2026 organic panama cotton and nylon overshirt

Olympic gold medalist Brianna Stewart wears the 1200039 organic panama cotton and nylon overshirt, a pinnacle piece from Stone Island's fall/winter 2026 collection, as part of the brand's 'Community as a Form of Research' project.

The full look pairs the overshirt with a matching pant, rendered in contrasting fabrics that highlight Stone Island's ongoing experimentation in uniting disparate materials into a single, cohesive whole. The cotton base is enhanced with carefully matched, oversized nylon pockets and panels. Each component is dyed with the same recipe, a process that produces a contrast in tone and texture between the two fabrics while keeping the finished piece a cogent article of clothing.

The FW26 collection takes its inspiration from the wider concept of 'landscape', an amorphous, fluid term that captures how natural and manmade elements combine into something greater than the sum of their parts. The parts that make up that sum are, to Stone Island, equally interesting. In continuity with recent collections, deconstructing a landscape and translating its elements into garment ideas remains the collection's departure point. This season revolves specifically around the element of 'soil': a grounding force that informs the palette, the tactile contrasts and the collection's overall material attitude.

This influence runs through every part of the collection, from a varied colour palette that boldly mixes disparate hues to the innovative fabric treatments found across both the main collection and its recurring sub-collections.

Credits: Stone Island

The 1200039 overshirt is made from organic panama cotton and features a packable drawcord hood in a stand collar with zip fastening, alongside contrast nylon pockets and panel. Contrast fabric bellows hand pockets come with flap, hook-and-loop, and snap fastenings, complemented by secondary vertical hand pockets and a contrast fabric lower panel. The Stone Island badge sits on the left sleeve, while back raglan sleeves, elasticated cuffs and hem, and a front two-way zip closure complete the comfort fit design. The piece is garment dyed throughout.

Founded in Italy in 1982, Stone Island has built its reputation as a global leader in product design and garment innovation, consistently pushing fabric technology and experimentation with a particular focus on functionality and utilitarianism. Design at Stone Island is driven by purpose, resulting in an immediately recognisable signature of cut, form, materiality and colour. Over four decades, the brand has built an ever-growing worldwide community that both celebrates its heritage and stays active through new product developments.