Briggs & Riley Brand Story

Briggs & Riley is THE iconic American travelware brand, built on a rich legacy of continuous innovation, exacting performance, and true dedication to the art of travel. Briggs & Riley leads the way – elevating industry standards while ensuring effortless passage for discerning travelers worldwide.

OUR CRAFTSMANSHIP

Our designers work to solve for the challenges of modern travel through the marriage of extraordinary performance and enduring quality. The result: patented innovations and the most demanding design and testing standards supported by the best lifetime guarantee in the world. At Briggs & Riley, we are deeply committed to the art of travel in every piece we make.