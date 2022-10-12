British Fashion Council Introduces The 2022 New Wave: Creatives

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is delighted to unveil its 2022 NEW WAVE: Creatives - a list of the 50 most innovative and inspiring young creative talents from around the world. The dynamic list includes trailblazers from across multiple disciplines including digital artists, casting agents, photographers, hair and makeup artists, image makers, nail artists, set designers and stylists and are a vital component of The Fashion Awards.

The final 50 will be celebrated as part of The Fashion Awards 2022, on Monday 5th December at The Royal Albert Hall, London. The Fashion Awards, one of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, celebrates the role of fashion in self-expression, escapism and optimism and its positioning at the intersection of culture. The night is an opportunity for the creative community to come together to acknowledge positive change within the industry and those leading it. This year also marks five years of NEW WAVE: Creatives, offering an opportunity to look back on the impact of the initiative in driving creativity forward and offering a platform that accelerates careers.

Caroline Rush, BFC Chief executive commented: “This year’s NEW WAVE: Creatives are a phenomenal group of rising stars in the industry who represent the future of creativity in fashion. Over the last five years, the initiative has offered a platform to creatives from around the world to accelerate their careers and push culture and creativity forward. In 2022 we take a moment to mark five years of NEW WAVE: Creatives by looking back on the legacy as well as looking ahead to the future of our industry.”

The final list is a resource for the global fashion industry highlighting London’s position as an international hub of creativity and paying homage to the incredible success of both home-grown and international talent, while celebrating those who play a vital role in the industry’s cultural reputation. By becoming part of this year’s NEW WAVE: Creatives line-up, the group will benefit from a dedicated, sustained communications campaign including international PR, year-round social media support across the BFC’s channels, and a purpose-built portal on The Fashion Awards website acting as a go-to resource for the industry to facilitate recruitment of exceptional talent.

This year voting began in June with the NEW WAVE: Creatives from 2021 - the previous year’s community directly influencing 2022’s outcome, in support of their industry peers. An influential industry panel defined the final group of recipients for 2022. The panel featured some of the global fashion community’s most respected voices, and was curated to comprise of highly influential, hyper-connected industry members from around the world. These were Editor-in-Chief of GQ Middle East, Ahmad Swaid, Founder of Kloss Films, Alec Maxwell; Co-Founder of Matte Projects, Brett Kincaid; Designer, Bianca Saunders; Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director of Self Service magazine, and Founder and Director of Petronio Associates; Ezra Petronio, Stylist and Global Vogue Contributing Editor, Gabriela Karefa-Johnson; Founder of creative agency Push Button Generation, Harriet Verney; Stylist and Creative Director, Julie Pelipas; Editor-in-Chief of Vogue China, Margaret Zhang; Chief Creative Officer of Balenciaga, Martina Tiefenthaler; Founder of Lagos Fashion Week, Omoyemi Akerele; Model and DJ, Soo Joo Park; Vice President Womenswear Buying at My Theresa; Tiffany Hsu, Designer and Creative Director, Yoon Ahn; and Stylist and Creative Director, Yun-Kee Jeong.

Previous NEW WAVE: Creatives include Creative Director & Editor-in-Chief, Ib Kamara; Photographer & Filmmaker Campbell Addy; Poet & Activist, Kai Isaiah- Jamal; Hairstylist Jawara Wauchope; Artist & Writer, Wilson Oryema; Photographer Leslie Zhang; Make-Up Artist, Celia Burton; Photographer & Image Maker, Tyler Mitchell; Stylist & Fashion Director, Tati Cotliar; Stylist, Harry Lambert, Stylist Leah Abbott and Poet, Cleo Wade. The alumni are a diverse, global group of change-makers who are challenging the status-quo and bringing fresh creative energy to the industry.

The Fashion Awards is the main fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, the charity that brings all the BFC’s initiatives under one umbrella, supporting the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on education, grant-giving and business mentoring.

