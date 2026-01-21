Browns Launches “Fine Jewellery in Motion”: An Immersive Editorial Experience in Mayfair

Browns, the British iconic pioneer of luxury fashion, is proud to host an exclusive and transformative fine jewellery storytelling experience. On 29 January, the Browns Mayfair flagship will host "Fine Jewellery In Motion", an innovative presentation that creates a dialogue between models, stylists and guests.

Moving away from the static nature of conventional luxury showcases, the event features a curated narrative where live-styled models move fluidly throughout the store’s intimate spaces. The presentation creates a seamless dialogue between Ready-to-Wear and the world’s most exquisite fine-jewellery investment pieces.

Immersive Personal Shopping Experience

Focusing on a new paradigm in immersive retail, the "In-Motion" concept is designed to provide guests with a 360-degree editorial view of the Browns’ selection. Guests will witness a head-to-toe aesthetic curated by experienced stylists, showcasing the emotional resonance of jewellery when styled with the singular, forward-thinking lens for which Browns is renowned.

“We believe that Fine Jewellery should be experienced, not just observed,” says Rachel Costa, Managing Director at Browns. “By bringing these pieces to life through movement and a seamless narrative with our guests, we are evolving the shopping experience through a dialogue that begins on the model and continues in our private dressing suites. This dialogue includes the voice of our experienced stylist connecting and personalising the experience for our guests.”

The Experience:

The Live Editorial: Models dressed by key stylists will move through the residence, creating living vignettes of the "Browns Edit."

Discovery: Following the presentation, guests are invited into private dressing suites to try on the collections with the guidance of a dedicated Private Stylist.

Curated Event: To complement the experience, guests will be served with elevated delicacies.

Event Details