Browns unveils The Parlour, a new beauty retreat in Mayfair

Browns, the iconic luxury fashion retailer, is delighted to announce the launch of The Parlour, a new beauty destination on the top floor of its flagship Mayfair building. The collaboration with renowned beauty provider Suman London introduces a curated and bespoke experience designed to redefine the offering of beauty in the heart of London.

In the tradition of a classic "parlour," this new space is conceived as a refined room within the Browns' house where guests are received for intimate, personalised beauty treatments. The name Parlour captures the essence of connection, curation, and comfort, while offering a quiet and elegant retreat from the bustling streets of Mayfair. It provides an all-encompassing luxury experience that harmoniously blends fashion and beauty.

"The launch of The Parlour is a natural evolution for us, reflecting our mission to offer a truly holistic luxury experience," said Rachel Costa, Director at Browns. "At Browns, we will offer fashion, creative and healthy food through 123V-Browns, and impeccable beauty services. This collaboration with Suman Jalaf brings the assurance of impeccable service through an understanding of the principal features of appearance and the specific needs of each client."

Credits: Browns

For Suman Jalaf, founder of Suman London, says "My journey has always been about elevating beauty services to a place of artistry and personal connection," said Jalaf. "Partnering with Browns, a brand that shares our meticulous attention to detail and dedication to client experience, is ideal. We have created a space where our clients can feel completely cared for and understood."

The Parlour at Browns will offer Suman London’s signature range of brow, lash, and facial treatments, all provided with the brand’s renowned expertise and personal touch. The official opening is set for October 23rd, with bookings now open.

Find Browns at 39 Brook Street, London.

