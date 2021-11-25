Bufandy: A close cooperation between Peruvian alpaca farming, Ecuadorian craftsmanship and Dutch design

A brief intro

Bufandy is an independent fashion label with a mission to deliver beautiful and timeless products (mostly scarves), made with respect for the environment and people.

Our collection is the result of a close cooperation between Peruvian alpaca farming, Ecuadorian craftsmanship and Dutch design. We use high quality materials and choose good craftsmanship in order to develop long-lasting products that everybody can be proud of, both producer and user.

Minimizing our footprint

Bufandy strives to produce all items with natural and sustainable materials. Both the sourcing and blending of our materials we see as a journey with no end. There is always space to do better. We see it as an ongoing process and step by step will implement sustainable solutions that have a bigger impact than our former ones.

Pride in tradition

Bufandy believes in the power of family and small businesses using traditional crafts. We aspire to further social and economic progression by uniting cultures. We aim to work with small-scale family businesses that have limited access to international markets. We strive to purely offer products that everybody can be proud of, both creator and wearer.