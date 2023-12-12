Bugatti launches FW24 collection with a major feel-good factor

The new bugatti FW24 collection reflects a marked instinct for the latest trends, colours and cuts. From fashionable highlights to timeless classics, it impresses with a wide variety of designs. In all categories, the focus is on casual looks; sophisticated chic is also becoming more important again.

The colour spectrum includes wintry, natural tones and sophisticated olive shades, but also burnt orange and a bold kiwi green. They are joined by ever-popular colours such as black, grey, navy and beige. Under the motto of Flexcity, stretch materials and comfort features create outstanding feel-good cosiness and offer plenty of freedom to move.

From casual to sophisticated

Whether in the outerwear, sports jackets, knitwear or sportswear segment: hybrid designs feature heavily, and blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor fashion. Many men's jackets come with functional features. Thanks to high-performance fabrics, the mainly sportswear-inspired designs reliably protect the wearer from the rain, wind and cold. The upper materials range from technical nylons to a high-quality wool fabrics with a functional membrane. Besides this, a modern look is ensured by blouson-style designs with new quilted patterns. Functional features also play a role in the coats segment; there's the practical "car coat" for when you are travelling, for example. All in all, the spectrum here also ranges from casual to sophisticated. Characteristic for the new sports jackets are masculine fabrics, soft silhouettes and easy-going finishes. Many designs impress with lightness and a relaxed look.

FW24 Collection Credits: bugatti

Slim fit trousers continue to remain important. They are joined by more relaxed tapered designs characterised by pleats, and legs that are wider in the upper thigh area and slim cut at the hem as trendy highlights.

A wide spectrum of shirts perfects the collection. Popular themes in the knitwear area are Fair Isle-style knitted multicoloured jacquard patterns as well as two-tone patterns as all-over prints or in combination with small geometric patterns. In the sweatwear segment, soft textures and a wide range of different jacquards are at the top of the agenda.

In the women's area, mix & match plays an important role. Hybrid designs, gilets and parkas benefit from a special material mix. The collection's key piece is a casual coat with an understated teddy look. Boiled wool also plays an important role. Monochrome combinations of a knitted skirt and jumper are also trendy. The range is completed by new trouser silhouettes.

FW24 Collection Credits: bugatti