Built for adventure, designed with elegance: HydroConquest 2026

Building on nearly two centuries of excellence in Swiss watchmaking, Longines unveils an extensively redesigned HydroConquest collection that blends contemporary aesthetics with proven performance. The new generation embraces bold refinement for every pursuit and is available in 39-mm and 42-mm sizes.

The range features six distinct references, complemented by innovative bracelets, including a newly introduced Milanese mesh version, as well as an exclusive model reserved for boutique and e-commerce channels. The collection debuts with a compelling campaign starring Longines Ambassador of Elegance Henry Cavill, filmed on the dramatic shores of Tenerife, where the interplay of land and sea captures the very essence of the HydroConquest.

A legacy of performance and elegance

Since its introduction in 2007, the HydroConquest collection has embodied Longines’ distinctive approach to watchmaking, combining robust functionality with the understated elegance that defines the brand.

Drawing inspiration from maritime adventure while maintaining timeless design principles, these timepieces have established themselves as sporty companions that transition seamlessly from active pursuits to elegant occasions.

Credits: Longines

Redesigned for the modern explorer

For 2026, Longines presents a comprehensively reimagined HydroConquest line featuring automatic models in two versatile sizes. The 39-mm and 42-mm stainless-steel cases deliver contemporary proportions that balance presence with wearability, while refined details throughout the collection speak to Longines’ commitment to horological excellence.

The redesigned dial showcases an elegant aesthetic, featuring new applied indices treated with Super-LumiNova® for exceptional legibility. The collection offers four dial options: polished lacquered finishes in blue, black, and green, each providing depth and visual interest, alongside a distinctive frosted-blue sunray variant that creates a captivating play of light across its textured surface.

“This watch brings with it a sense of lightness and dignity. It evokes thoughts of spring and summer shores, docksides and with them the promise of discovery; evocative of the classic elegance from Longines.” Henry Cavill

Five ceramic bezel colours frame these dials: classic black, blue and slate grey are joined by two vibrant new shades – verdant green and luminous blue – allowing numerous dial and bezel combinations.

The reworked unidirectional rotating bezel system, borrowed from the Ultra-Chron Diver model, delivers enhanced tactile feeling. A new Super-LumiNova® capsule at the time “0” position on the bezel brings optimal visibility in all lighting conditions. With a screw-in crown and robust construction, these timepieces offer a water resistance of up to 30 bar (300 metres).

Credits: Longines

Excusively available online and in Longines Corporate Boutiques

Two striking 39 mm and 42 mm models with frosted-blue dials are available exclusively through Longines Corporate Boutiques and the brand’s official e-commerce platform. The sunray-textured dial creates a dynamic play of light and depth that evolves throughout the day.

The frosted-blue finish offers a contemporary, marine-inspired interpretation, capturing the essence of water through colour and texture rather than literal depiction. Paired with a dark-blue ceramic bezel and a stainless-steel bracelet with a micro-adjustable, double-folding safety clasp, these exclusive pieces deliver a distinctive alternative within the collection while preserving the HydroConquest line’s technical excellence and sporty elegance.

Duality and exploration

The new HydroConquest finds its ideal embodiment in Henry Cavill, Longines Ambassador of Elegance since 2024, whose latest campaign for the collection evokes a spirit of freedom and purposeful exploration. Filmed on the dramatic volcanic shores of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Spain, the campaign captures Cavill moving effortlessly between land and sea, mirroring the watch’s versatility and the duality at the heart of the HydroConquest identity.