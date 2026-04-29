United by a shared commitment to material innovation, British brands Burberry and Hunza G collaborate on a new swimwear capsule launching in summer 2026. The collection is built on signature Hunza G silhouettes, from its Original Crinkle™ ultra-stretch fabric, in iconic Burberry colours with Burberry Check trims.

'There’s a natural connection between Burberry and Hunza G as British brands,’ says Burberry Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee. ‘Our approach to material and craft is shaped by a relationship to the elements – pieces you can wear in and out of the water.'

Credits: Burberry

‘Hunza G has always been about making women feel their most confident,’ says Georgiana Huddart, Hunza G founder and Creative Director. ‘Bringing that together with the heritage of Burberry felt natural, to create something special that feels effortless. That’s always been the goal.’

To celebrate the launch, a series of portraits by Ryan McGinley captures British actor Simone Ashley and model Alva Claire wearing pieces from the swimwear capsule in idyllic beach settings.

The collaboration

British swimwear pioneer Hunza G is the originator of Original Crinkle™, a textured, ultra-stretch fabric crafted with more than nine million stitches per garment. Anchoring the brand’s one-size-fit approach, the innovative material has the unique ability to support and sculpt to every body.

The collaboration showcases the swimwear brand’s trademark fabric across four signature silhouettes, the Faye, Tyler, Domino and Devyn, minimalist, body-sculpting and instantly recognisable styles perfected over more than 40 years of design.

Credits: Burberry

An enduring house code, the Burberry Check trims swimsuits, bikinis and a multifunctional swim skirt and tube top, dyed in a heritage-inspired colour palette of black, white, metallic cocoa and red. Each piece comes with a matching scrunchie to wear on the beach or for summer around the city.

To mark the partnership, a new seahorse motif reimagines the Burberry Knight for underwater adventures, finished with the B shield and a banner bearing Hunza G lettering. The seasonal logo also features as an appliquéd label on cotton garment bags.

The Burberry x Hunza G swimwear capsule is available online and in selected stores worldwide.