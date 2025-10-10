Burberry celebrates its iconic outerwear and heritage with a new campaign, ‘It’s Always Burberry Weather: Postcards from London’

Drawing on more than 165 years of heritage, Burberry continues to evolve its outerwear. Grounded in innovation, skill and a spirit of adventure, the house showcases its iconic designs through a new campaign, immersive pop-ups and heritage-inspired windows, while introducing more styles to its expanding outerwear family.

The campaign features four short films starring Academy Award-winning actor Olivia Colman, directed by John Madden, whose work includes ‘Shakespeare in Love’, ‘Captain Corelli’s Mandolin’ and ‘Operation Mincemeat’.

Credits: Burberry

The films follow the adventures of first-time tourists exploring London, who encounter a variety of locals – all portrayed by Colman. From a cricket enthusiast to a woman behind a chip shop counter, her performances capture the essence of everyday London life.

‘Each film celebrates just a few of the many characters you’ll encounter in London,’ says Daniel Lee, Chief Creative Officer at Burberry.

The cast of tourists features international supermodels, including Amelia Gray, Liu Wen, Lucky Blue Smith, Mona Tougaard and Tyson Beckford.

The shorts culminate in a fast-paced film that interweaves moments from each vignette, while showcasing Burberry outerwear.

Focus on Outerwear

A play on proportion brings a fresh identity to rainwear. Crafted in Yorkshire from water-resistant cotton gabardine, the Castleford trench returns alongside the new Fitzrovia coat – its A-line shape adding volume to the signature silhouette. For men, the relaxed-fit Chestwood draws inspiration from an archive Burberry trench from the 1980s. Blending heritage raincoats with modern down-filled design, the Berryhill car coat is shaped to a bold fit-and-flare. The Floriston jacket reinterprets the classic quilted jacket with a boxy cut, in shiny nylon trimmed with corduroy.

Outdoors-inspired design is fused with refined fabrics. Heritage styles, including the Kensington trench, are cut from technical cashmere that is brushed for a soft finish, while rainwear elements are reworked in wool to create the Belmont trench cape. A belted coat is tailored to a double-breasted silhouette from herringbone wool. Modern interpretations of aviator jackets feature shearling spilling from the lapels, while a wool blend bomber jacket brings an elegant touch to everyday dressing. Down-filled puffer jackets are reimagined in corduroy and the iconic check in rich colourways – wine red for women and truffle brown for men.

Soft neutral hues of clam and ice refresh the Burberry beige, grounded by core colours of camel, navy and black. The palette ranges from earthy clay brown and coal grey to deep mahogany and twilight blue.

