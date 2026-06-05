Burberry collaborates with celebrated British illustrator Sir Quentin Blake

Burberry has partnered with Sir Quentin Blake on a capsule collection that embodies the artist’s distinctly British sense of imagination. Daniel Lee, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer, says: ‘Sir Quentin Blake’s illustrations capture a sense of childhood magic. They have a very British style, and we wanted to bring his amazing creationsinto the world of Burberry.’

An award-winning artist who was knighted in 2013, Sir Quentin Blake has been a much-loved figurein British art and children’s books for almost seventy years. His illustrations are recognised for their unmistakable sense of character and memorable storytelling. For this capsule, bold, hand-drawn motifs feature across a selection of womenswear, menswear and childrenswear. Designs include feather prints inspired by an original 1971 pen-and-ink illustration from an English-language version of‘ The Birds ’by Aristophanes, alongside are cent series of previously unreleased drawings depicting playful figures interacting with nature.

Credits: Burberry

The collection

Created in collaboration with Sir Quentin Blake, the collection serves as a canvas for the celebrated British artist’s paintings and illustrations.

Trench coats cut from shower-resistant tropical gabardine – the lightest of Burberry’s signature fabrics – reinterpret Blake’s feather artwork through material techniques and artisanal craft. The fit-and-flare Pembury is lined in printed silk, while the neat, narrow Foxfield features a tactile embroidered design. Inside each piece is Burberry’s Knight label, finished with the artist’s signature.

Printed silk is explored across the collection, appearing as panels on a knitted T-shirt and influid separates, ruffled dresses and scarves. Soft cotton jersey T-shirts, tops and sweaters showcase the collection’s artwork.

In accessories, capsule motifs are embroidered on cotton twill baseball caps and Scottish-woven cashmere scarves, brushed for an ultra-soft finish.

Credits: Burberry

Credits: Burberry

About Sir Quentin Blake

Sir Quentin Blake is known for his collaboration with many writers, most famously Roald Dahl. From1999 to 2001, he was the inaugural British Children’s Laureate. He was awarded a CBE in 2005, received a knighthood for services to illustration in 2013, and in 2022 was appointed a Companion of Honour by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration will open on 5 June 2026 as the UK’s first and only permanent space dedicated to illustration. Burberry is a long-standing supporter of the arts and has contributed to the new centre by providing funding for staff and volunteer training, as well as illustrator-led workshops, inclusive community programming and monthly LGBTQI+ family sessions, launching in July.