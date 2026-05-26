Burberry Presents 'A Good Sport' Campaign for Autumn 2026

The roar of the crowd and the smell of anticipation: Burberry captures the unmistakable atmosphere of a football match day in its Autumn 2026 campaign, ‘A Good Sport’.

Taking the perspective of the spectators, the campaign celebrates the energy of football fandom with a cast of familiar faces from the worlds of film, television, sport and fashion.

‘Burberry has connected football fans across generations for decades,’ says Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee. ‘It’s only right that we celebrate that this summer.’

Credits: Burberry

To a soundtrack of Bloc Party’s ‘Banquet’, Jason Sudeikis cheers from the stands alongside friend of the house Romeo Beckham and actor Bright. Mika Hashizume and Jodie Turner-Smith are caught in the pre-game rush, while Lucy Punch queues at a no-frills burger van. Stephen Graham takes on his most intimidating role yet as a children’s Sunday league coach, as models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Bebe Parnell, George Anderson, He Cong, Neelam Gill and Shivaruby pace the sidelines in support. The squad is completed by England footballers Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Leah Williamson, as well as international favourites Naomi Girma and Son Heung-min.

Credits: Burberry

Rooted in founder Thomas Burberry’s passion for outdoor pursuits, a belief in the unifying power of sport continues to shape the brand today. The campaign features signature trench coats, parkas and Harrington jackets, born from functionality and elevated through design and craft, engineered with a sense of lightness for journeys at home and away. Burberry House Check flanks match day-approved polo shirts and scarves, while the curved Primrose bag makes its debut alongside the new Knight Runner sneaker.

Credits: Burberry

‘This brand has been a real constant for football fans over the years,’ continues Lee. ‘There’s a certain attitude to being a good sport that is very British and very Burberry.’

Key Styles

Woven into British culture and everyday life, sport has long been part of Burberry’s story. From the outset, founder Thomas Burberry designed with an understanding of life outdoors, where practicality and performance were essential.

Today’s signature styles continue to offer protection from the elements for both the die-hard and the fair- weather fan. Iconic raincoats are recut into expressive new silhouettes, including the Swarby trench jacket in lightweight tropical gabardine and the Tillydrine trench coat in fluid silk, shaped with a ruched, flared hem.

Cult terrace wear is animated with the Burberry Check in heritage shades, from buttoned shirts and cashmere scarves to trims on polos, Harrington jackets and the Lancaster parka.

Credits: Burberry

In bags, fan favourites are refreshed in a new edition of House Check coated canvas. A mainstay of Burberry’s collections, the check accessory was born in 1967, when a buyer in the Paris store used the lining from a coat to wrap luggage. New shapes include the curved Primrose bag and the archive-inspired Pocket bag – a design rooted in the 1980s, the same decade the Knight stamp made its debut.

Practical hooded styles and overshirts in seasonal Madras check maintain a lightweight feel for layering between seasons, while accents of supple leather feature across the Mayfair trench, Bloomsbury Harrington and Westley workwear jacket.

The Sloane suit is tailored for both the director’s box and the dugout. Cut to a classic fit from British-milled wool, the single-breasted silhouette is woven with textured pinstripes and paired with a check silk tie.