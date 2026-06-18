Burberry takes over One&Only Aesthesis resort on the Athenian Riviera for summer

British brand Burberry has launched a summer takeover at the One&Only Aesthesis resort on the Athenian Riviera in Greece, the brand said in a press release. The activation runs until 31 October 2026.

According to the press release, the resort sits within a protected forest reserve and was a filming location in the mid-20th century. For the takeover, Burberry has reimagined its House Check in a new colourway inspired by the surrounding waters, applying it across the main pool area, gardens and the tennis and padel courts.

Credits: Burberry

Credits: Burberry

The brand noted that its earliest archival reference to bathing suits and cruisewear dates to 1934. At the resort, guests can move around on custom buggies and bicycles or travel along the coastline on Burberry-branded boats.

Credits: Burberry

The hotel's boutiques will carry Burberry's 2026 High Summer collection alongside accessories and activewear. Featured items include polo shirts, bikinis and the Margate bags, made from raffia hand-crocheted into the House Check.