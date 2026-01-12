Burberry unveils its new Gabardine capsule

Innovation is at the heart of Burberry, and gabardine is its most revolutionary fabric. Created by Thomas Burberry in 1879, its rain and weather-resistant properties have protected wearers for almost 150 years, from explorers on Antarctic expeditions to Londoners wrapped in a trench coat on a rainy day.

Credits: Burberry

To celebrate its enduring appeal, Burberry is proud to present a film set in Snowdonia, Wales, featuring the house’s new Gabardine Capsule. Showcasing protective outerwear styles made for the elements, the film stars explorers Connaire Cann, Jesse Grylls and Marlon Patrice alongside models Iris Lasnet and Zhuó Chen, while presenting the rich beauty of the British landscape and its glorious, unpredictable weather. A call to the countryside, it is an expression of Burberry’s heritage of dressing people for the outdoors and adventurous pursuits.

THE COLLECTION

Marking 170 years of Burberry, the Gabardine Capsule pays homage to the iconic house signature – a revolutionary fabric invented by Thomas Burberry, worn by explorers and everyday adventurers alike. The collection features both products crafted from, or detailed with, elements of gabardine, as well as complementary knitwear and layering products in soft cotton jersey.

Credits: Burberry

Pillars of Burberry’s outerwear heritage – from parkas and down-filled styles to quilted, Harrington and bomber jackets – are reimagined in brushed cotton nylon gabardine, dyed in the capsule colour palette of hamper beige and juniper green. Layered underneath is chunky ribbed knitwear in wool cashmere, alongside cotton mélange hoodies, jogging pants and T-shirts – cosy designs detailed with gabardine panels and trench elements, including signature epaulettes.

Credits: Burberry

Symbolising the brand’s connection to the countryside and outdoor pursuits, the capsule features a specially designed label inspired by an archival 1993 campaign: ‘Burberrys grew out of country life’. The label is stitched inside coats and jackets, appliquéd onto jersey pieces and featured on an intarsia-knit sweater.

The Gabardine Capsule launches online and in Burberry stores worldwide on 7 January 2026.