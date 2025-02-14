Burberry unveils its Summer 2025 Campaign, ‘It’s Always Burberry Weather: London in Love’

‘A Burberry love story comes to life through the cinematic lens of this campaign. It’s about humour, optimism and, of course, the unpredictability of our great British weather,’ says Daniel Lee, Chief Creative Officer.

To launch the new Summer 2025 campaign, Burberry releases a series of seven films inspired by late 1990s, early 2000s much-loved British rom coms, which focus on the everyday romances of ordinary Londoners.

With endearingly familiar plot lines and playful dialogue, an A-list cast stars in this urban fairytale of love, life and the rain. Academy Award-winning actor Kate Winslet features alongside Aimee Lou Wood, Chen Kun, Jodie Turner-Smith, Micheal Ward, Nicholas Hoult, Richard E. Grant, Son Sukku and models David Gandy, Liu Wen and Naomi Campbell – with a special guest appearance (and strictly non-speaking role) by a chivalrous Burberry Knight in shining armour.

Credits: Burberry

Celebrating the long-standing history of the trench coat and the reinvention of this iconic style for summer, the films meld romantic tropes with the ever-inclement British weather. They offer a rain-soaked segue into the brand’s innovative approach to all-weather expertise, in which heritage and seasonal trench coats feature alongside expressive new silhouettes from Summer 2025.

‘Our Summer 2025 campaign is a joyous celebration of our original purpose – to create clothing that protects people from the weather. It showcases the innovation and craftsmanship that defines Burberry as the ultimate trench and rainwear destination.’ – Josh Schulman, Chief Executive Officer, Burberry.

Alongside the cinematic campaign, Burberry is launching an all-encompassing celebration including window displays and in-store activations.

Key Styles

The Burberry trench is the ultimate all-weather companion. Created by Thomas Burberry in 1879, gabardine was heralded as the original performance fabric. Its shower-resistant, lightweight and breathable properties offer versatility throughout the seasons and are the reason it remains a cornerstone of Burberry rainwear, as well as British wardrobes.

Honouring this enduring tradition of protection from unpredictable weather, the Heritage Collection of trench and car coats are crafted from gabardine woven at the Burberry Mill in Keighley, Yorkshire and lined in iconic Burberry Check cotton. Evolutions of these signature styles include the Castleford trench coat, its lighter gabardine weave and partial lining perfectly suited to summer.

Icons of the house inspire new silhouettes, with trench elements reworked as streamlined jackets in bonded cotton, floaty silk dresses and shirts trimmed with Burberry Check straps. There is a sense of lightness across the collection with archetypal styles cropped, draped and detailed with cutouts and zips for adaptability. Lightweight jackets lean on Burberry’s heritage of fabric innovation, updating Prince of Wales check in tri-layer wool and weaving viscose silk with the Burberry Check.