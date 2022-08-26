Burlington Spring/Summer 2023: Meaningful - Designs with Heart & Soul

Active, powerful and energetic - this is Burlington's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The collection theme Meaningful combines lively optimism with a focus on emotional values as well as mindfulness and level-headedness. The first sub-theme of the collection Soul refers to the soul of the Burlington brand and is calm and nostalgic. The combination of heritage and spring-like as well as muted colors gives rise to emotional styles that trigger a sense of well-being. The second sub-theme Heart radiates optimism and joy. Cheerful, sporty designs are brought into focus by bold summery colors.

Grow and Bloom. The all-over floral pattern of Burlington Denim Flower puts its wearer in a spring-like mood. The inserted denim yarn and the typical Burlington clip round off the design and give the sock a British Heritage character.

Mood booster! In brightly shining colors, the Burlington Mini Foulard exudes pure good mood. The plain men's sock has a particularly exciting feel and look thanks to its check- shaped structure.

Let's meet on the pitch! This season's motif stockings are all about sports - British Clubhouse. Both men's and women's Burlington Tennis Club socks are offered. The color- coordinated tennis rackets and balls blend perfectly into the subtle diamond pattern, creating an all-over tennis motif. The polo field and golf course are also made unsafe with the Burlington Polo Club for women and the Burlington Golf Club for men. Here, polo clubs, balls and horses as well as various golf motifs combined with a diamond design define the look.

New Basic

Sporty retro charm is the name of the game with the new basic for women – Burlington York – and men – Burlington Boston. The classic ribbed sock has a narrow, ribbed-through cuff and an embroidered Burlington diamond on the shaft.

