Bvlgari celebrates Valentine's Day

For Valentine's Day 2026, Bvlgari presents a special selection of creations. From jewellery and watches to bags and perfumes, these gifts are more than just beautiful objects. They are a way to feel love and connection anew. Love, reborn.

Credit: BVLGARI

The yellow gold Serpenti Viper bracelet showcases the power and beauty of Bvlgari's most famous symbol. The design is modern and striking, with clean lines. New to the collection is the yellow gold Serpenti Viper necklace with a small pendant, a fresh and versatile interpretation of the icon. Price 13,400 euros

Credit: BVLGARI

The four-band B.zero1 ring, crafted from yellow and white gold, has been a key design for the house since 1999. The ring represents strength and lasting connection. Price 3,400 euros

Credit: BVLGARI

The Bvlgari Tubogas collection is expanded with a new ring featuring a rounder, more sculptural shape and diamond pavé. Two classic yellow gold Tubogas bracelets also make a return, one of which is adorned with Parentesi elements at both ends. Price 4,900 euros

Credit: BVLGARI

Serpenti Tubogas demonstrates Bvlgari's craftsmanship with its slender, coiled form. Serpenti Seduttori adds an automatic movement, combining jewellery and watchmaking artistry. Price 7,400 euros

Credit: BVLGARI

A true declaration of love is the iconic Serpenti Cuore 1968 bag, with its heart-shaped design and snake handle inspired by historical designs. Price 4,200 euros

Credit: BVLGARI

Finally, Bvlgari perfumes complete the Valentine's selection. They are presented in elegant boxes inspired by the Tubogas design. From the powerful scent of Bvlgari Man to the fresh femininity of Omnia; the balance of Pour Homme; and the timeless Eau Parfumée, each fragrance is an invisible gesture of love. Price 230 euros

Credit: BVLGARI