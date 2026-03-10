Bvlgari Unveils the Spring/Summer 2026 Eyewear Collection

A Modern Vision, Rooted in Heritage

Blurring the boundaries between the Maison’s creative heritage and its unwavering drive for innovation, the Spring Summer 2026 Bvlgari Eyewear Collection continues to evolve iconic aesthetic motifs through artisanal mastery and boldly contemporary designs. Infused with Bvlgari’s legendary goldsmithing savoir-faire, the collection distills the Maison’s essence into modern silhouettes, jewel -like craftsmanship and ultra -refined metalwork.

Credits: Bvlgari

The Women’s line brings new interpretations of Serpenti Viper , introduced through intertwining metal motifs, rimless wrap-around designs and lightweight rimless constructions; alongside the bold presence of Serpenti Forever, distinguished by its signature snakehead detail, and the refined metal artistry of Tubogas . For Men, the collection embraces the structural clarity and geometric codes of the Maison’s horological universe, offering new Octo styles where watch -inspired details and faceted profiles converge in frames of timeless sophistication.

Credits: Bvlgari

With the launch of two new Serpenti Viper styles, Bvlgari applies the same artistry to metal elements as it does to its fine jewelry. Under the name Intertwining Design, these frames introduce a new interpretation of the stylized snake silhouette: a sinuous form that unfurls along the metal temples in an elegant, jewel-like weave , subtly wrapping the lenses from the side. Offered in both rectangular and oval variations, the new design brings renewed lightness to timeless styles while preserving the sleek aesthetic codes of the Serpenti Viper universe. Defined by meticulously designed and crafted metalwork, it reaffirms Bvlgari’s identity as a jeweler across every creation.

Bvlgari amplifies the bold, futuristic edge of Serpenti Viper with a new wrap-around silhouette that channels the rising global fascination for mask-inspired designs. This rimless, contouring style blends a protective, high - performance attitude with the line’s aesthetic codes. The streamlined front, creates a striking visual impact, while the metal temples are enriched with the signature scale motif. Lightweight, aerodynamic and unequivocally distinctive, this new model elevates the concept of fashion -forward functionality, reaffirming Bvlgari’s ability to infuse iconic motifs into ultra-modern forms.

Credits: Bvlgari

An expression of minimalist sophistication, the new rimless rectangular Serpenti Viper enhances the clean geometry of the front with faceted lenses that echo the cut of precious stones. The temples are animated by a sinuous interpretation of the snake’s form — essential yet unmistakably captivating. Embodying the Maison’s pursuit of contemporary elegance, the style translates jewelry inspiration into a lightweight, modern silhouette defined by refined detailing.

Designed for a new era of understated luxury, the rimless oval Serpenti Viper optical style brings Bvlgari’s jewelry craftsmanship into the world of everyday elegance. Exceptionally lightweight and defined by minimalist aesthetics, the frame features temples adorned with a delicate scale motif, while blue light filter lenses introduce a functional refinement tailored to modern digital life. The result is a flawless balance of comfort and sophistication .

Credits: Bvlgari

The serpent narrative expands with the Serpenti Viper oval sunglasses featuring glossy black eyerims and metal temples crowned with the iconic snake-head, hand-finished with enamel in the grand tradition of Bvlgari craftsmanship. The classic, versatile silhouette is elevated by this unmistakable signature, encapsulating the Maison’s unparalleled ability to translate its High Jewelry artistry into contemporary eyewear of expressive elegance.

Bold, architectural and rich in presence, the new Serpenti Forever rectangular frame offers a powerful reinterpretation of a timeless shape. The chunky acetate front — defined by linear proportions and bold volumes — provides a striking canvas for the line’s iconic detail: the hand-enameled Serpenti snake-head adorning the metal temples.

The Tubogas design — an icon of fluid geometry and technical mastery — finds new expression in a rimless square silhouette that bridges heritage inspiration and contemporary minimalism. The refined metal temples are shaped with the same distinctive volumes and rhythmic contours as the legendary Tubogas jewelry coils, creating a luminous interplay of curves and metal surfaces.

For the Men’s Collection, Bvlgari’s Watch Creative Director Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani reinterprets the graphic precision and architectural strength of the Maison’s watchmaking universe. The new Octo rectangular sunglasses present a refined metal execution with a distinctive connection between the temple and the front an explicit nod to the iconic lugs of Bvlgari timepieces. Faceted profiles further evoke the octagonal geometries of the Octo timepiece, creating a design that feels both inherently classic and sharply modern.

The Octo optical pantos design extends this horological identity into a versatile acetate frame conceived for everyday sophistication. The lug-inspired structure ensures coherence with the Octo universe, while blue light lenses address the functional needs of contemporary life. Together, these men’s styles offer a masculine refinement rooted in the unmistakable codes of Bvlgari’s watchmaking legacy.

The Spring Summer 2026 Eyewear Campaign: Double Vision

Under the creative concept Double Vision, the Spring Summer 2026 Eyewear campaign is an audacious exploration of perspective, transformation and duality. Captured by the creative duo Bruno+Nico and starring Zita D’Hauteville and Giacomo Cavalli, the campaign draws from archival imagery and the monumental geometry of Rome, placing the eye wear at the center of graphic architectural structures. The result is a powerful visual dialogue between past and present — between the heritage of the Maison and the sharp, modern singularity of its new designs.

Within this dual framework, a woman and a man appear as if inhabiting two dimensions simultaneously, their presence mirrored and multiplied — a metaphor for seeing beyond, for perceiving what others overlook, and for stepping decisively into the future. This doubled gaze embodies Bvlgari’s transformative spirit: rooted in history, yet constantly projecting toward an ever-evolving horizon.