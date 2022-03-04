by-bar: connecting all the happiness

It all started with two b's.

by-bar is launching its new logo this season: The symbol of luck, namely the four-leaf clover, where the 4 leaves are fused into two b's. It embraces the symbol of happiness and represents where it all originated, with a nod to the two b's.

From 2015 by-bar started with the 'lucky print'. This print was applied to essentials and combined with colorful accents. It became a huge success, making it a recurring item in the collections.

In the new spring summer 2022 collection, by-bar has added a number of styles that feature the logo. Ideal shopper bags, fine tops made of organic cotton and wonderfully comfortable sweats.

Let's spread some luck.

by-bar, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand