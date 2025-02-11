C&A Gold Leveled C2C Certified® t-shirts

Sustainability

C&A has announced the launch of its Gold Level Cradle to Cradle Certified® T-shirts, designed for full circularity. The shirts are made from 100% cotton and can be fully reused within the biological cycle.

The Cradle to Cradle Certified® program is a globally recognized standard for safe, circular, and responsible products. C&A achieved Gold Level certification, signifying that the T-shirts meet requirements for material health, material reutilization, renewable energy and carbon management, water stewardship, and social fairness.

Circular Economy

By opting for C2C Certified® T-shirts, businesses and consumers can contribute to a more circular economy. This means that products are not discarded at the end of their life cycle but are reused or recycled. C&A offers the C2C Certified® T-shirts at an affordable price, making sustainable apparel accessible to a wider audience.

Future

C&A hopes this initiative will inspire other brands to develop more sustainable products. The company believes that sustainability is the future of the fashion industry. With the introduction of the Gold Level C2C Certified® T-shirts, C&A demonstrates that sustainability and affordability can go hand in hand. This is a significant step forward in the transition to a more circular and responsible fashion industry!