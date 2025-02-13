C&A Launches Linen Collection for Summer 2025

Linen Blend for Enhanced Comfort

C&A introduces new products in their linen collection for Summer 2025, featuring both formal and casual garments suitable for a variety of occasions. The collection includes linen shirts, trousers, blazers, and shirt jackets, designed with a linen blend incorporating cotton and polyester. Linen a soft, durable fabric with reduced wrinkling, while maintaining breathable and moisture-absorbing properties.

Credits: C&A

Versatile Summer Style in Subtle Hues

With a neutral color palette, the collection offers versatile options for both business and casual settings. The items are designed for easy mixing and matching, allowing for the creation of diverse outfits with minimal effort. Through this blend of style and functionality, C&A caters to the demand for comfortable and accessible summer fashion.