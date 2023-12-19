C&A launches SS24 collection "Finding beauty in the chaos"

C&A presents their SS24 collection “Finding Beauty in Chaos” with the focus on making the everyday occasion something fashionable and modern with ready-to-wear styles. The four trend topics of the collection are: New Iconics, Raw Simplicity, Maximal Abundance and Culture Exchange.

Feel the energy of mood-boosting colour injections and modern silhouettes paired with iconic designs. Step into spring with floral elements, plissé and ruffles. Add special details with uplifting tassels, flowers and fringes.Feel connected to nature in dark olive green and raw textures. Find sophistication in classic black, white and denim blue. Always designed to embrace the new season no matter where you are. Let’s move towards the future together.

Finding beauty in chaos.

Finding yourself.

Feeling good.

New Iconics

Credits: C&A

Raw Simplicity

Credits: C&A

Maximal Abundance

Credits: C&A