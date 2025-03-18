C&A's New Swimwear Collection 2025 combines everything you need for the perfect summer! All styles are made from recycled polyamide and polyester, offering an eco-friendly choice without compromising on style and comfort. Nearly every piece features Lycra Xtra Life, ensuring long-lasting shape and fit. It resists fit loss and fiber breakage caused by pool water, guaranteeing lasting quality.

Credits: C&A

For women, the collection features trendy bikinis and one-pieces in vibrant colors and patterns, while men can enjoy stylish shorts in fresh designs. The collection also features a red maternity swimsuit that highlights the beauty of baby bumps in summer, along with masectomy-friendly styles. Completed with practical accessories such as bags, cover-ups, and hats, the collection perfects your summer look.

Credits: C&A

Enjoy your summer in pieces that maintain their shape and quality season after season.