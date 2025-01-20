CALIDA Autumn/Winter 2025 Women’s Collection

Inspired by the enchanting beauty of nature, the autumn/winter 2025 women’s collection takes you on a journey through stunning mountain and valley landscapes – from bright alpine flowers and rushing rivers to deep forests and the stunning Northern Lights, all brought to life by dreamy prints and ingenious colourways. Authentic, high-quality textures are created with natural fibres and paired with versatile, vibrant shades to give the collection a feel-good aesthetic that chimes perfectly with the ‘naturecore’ trend.

True to its core values of quality and comfort, CALIDA once more emphasises high-quality, feel-good materials in its autumn/winter 2025 collection. The focus is on cotton interlock, heavyweight cotton interlock, cotton flannel, pure cotton, organic cotton, swiss+cotton, TENCEL™ modal, mulesing-free merino wool and silk – soft fabrics that can be combined in any number of ways and bring warmth, cosiness and a sense of calm to every moment of the day.

The colour palette plays with delicate pastel gelato shades that capture the vivid alpine flowers and exude freshness and calm. These soft hues create an appealing contrast with intense ‘new darks’ like the relaxing Deep Emerald Green and the vibrant Black Cherry, inspired by vast forests, dark ferns and deep, berry reds that exude luxury and a sense of mystery. The palette is complemented by the calming blues of the endless night sky, evoking serene elegance and cosmic energy, and timeless neutrals like powerful black and earthy Deep Taupe, which can be combined in myriad ways and fit seamlessly into any wardrobe. The colour concept is rounded off by warm twilight shades that capture the soft light as day fades into night and give the collection a mystical yet cosy feel.

In keeping with the cooler weather and the arrival of the festive season at the end of the collection, the materials and colours step up a notch as the season progresses, culminating in the atmospheric ‘Elegant Christmas’ and the merry ‘Traditional Winter Charm’, with something for all the family. Besides classic colour updates to successful lines like Elastic, Natural Comfort, Sensual Secrets, Natural Skin and Modal Sense, the daywear range has been expanded to include the new Soft Favourites line, featuring a neutral, sporty cut and soft, flowing TENCEL™ modal fabric. The versatility of the mix&match styles is enhanced by lines such as Favourites Journey, Favourites Botanic, Favourites Universe, Favourites Seduction and Favourites Holidays, which come in colours ideal for pairing. The array of fabrics also provides options for the entry-level, medium and premium price ranges.

CALIDA’s iconic ‘WarmWear’ now includes base layers and pieces for mixing and matching. Made from cosy merino wool and mixed with soft silk, these styles appear in the basics range, with new leggings in the Richesse Lace line, and in the seasonal range, including the first colour update to the popular True Confidence line. ‘WarmWear’ also features in the Cosy Collection loungewear line, first introduced last year, for an upscale, sophisticated look. The sporty yet elegant Lounge Velours Set in Black Cherry and the Lounge Element line in Deep Taupe and Beige Clay round off the loungewear range and pick up on the creative layering trend.

The sleepwear range is constantly evolving, with new versions of bestsellers like Night Lovers, Soft Dreams and Moonlight Dreams, complementary cuts and fabrics in Deep Dreams, Flannel Dreams and the first ever seasonal colour updates to DEEPSLEEPWEAR BALANCING and DEEPSLEEPWEAR WARMING, offering optimal sleeping comfort for every type of sleeper all year round and across all delivery drops.