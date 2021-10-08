CALIDA x FTC® Wellbeing Collection

Together with FTC Cashmere, CALIDA is once again demonstrating its commitment to high quality, sustainable and responsible fashion. This will be the latest in a series of conscious collaborations, developed in order to create more space for, and raise awareness of, innovative and sustainable approaches to design. The jointly developed, comfy and ultra-soft Wellbeing collection, made from an exclusive blend of SeaCell™ and cashmere, will leave you feeling good in every respect. This CALIDA x FTC Cashmere collaboration supports responsible production methods and social projects that benefit the people in the region of origin, as well as the animals. Every style in the CALIDA x FTC Cashmere Wellbeing collection is ‘Marked & Traced by Haelixa’, therefore guaranteeing a transparent and sustainable supply chain.

Always Choose Kindness

Sustainability, quality and absolute comfort: both brands have Swiss roots and are wholeheartedly committed to upholding their values. This is what connects CALIDA and FTC Cashmere. In CALIDA’s big anniversary year, the long-established Swiss company will be promoting these values once again by embarking on another conscious collaboration, this time with FTC Cashmere: a double helping of Swissness and sustainability. Both brands combine Swiss heritage and uncompromising commitment to the environment, all at a very high standard. In keeping with their shared values, the collaborative collection will be launched under the apt slogan ‘Always choose kindness’.

Image: CALIDA

Shared values lead to joint action: the Wellbeing collection, made from sustainable cashmere wool and SeaCell™, will leave you feeling good in every respect. Both partners are working together to support responsible production methods and social projects that benefit the people in the region of origin, as well as the animals.

"In our anniversary year, we are continuing to pursue our goal of creating more space and awareness for innovative and sustainable design approaches together with FTC Cashmere and are thus successfully continuing our Conscious Collaborations series. The jointly created Premium Wellbeing Collection focuses on the growing category of lounge and homewear. The pure and timeless design in combination with the high-quality and sustainably sourced material blend SeaCell™ Cashmere proves once again that fashion and sustainability are not mutually exclusive." Janine Weiz-Bühler, Director Brand & Product at CALIDA

Image: CALIDA

The Collection

Home is increasingly merging into an essential hub for all aspects of life. Our own four walls provide space for creative ideas, work and personal fulfilment – but also for moments together with family and friends, relaxation and self-care. ‘Staying in is the new going out.’ All the more reason to simply feel good at home – with the CALIDA x FTC Cashmere Wellbeing collection. Both the men’s and women’s collections feature nine items made from 50% fine cashmere and 50% SeaCell™, which are ideal for mixing and matching. These pieces feature modern cuts and are wonderfully comfortably to wear, very much in line with the ‘cosy below the keyboard’ style, making them perfect for video calls, TV show marathons, relaxed ‘recharging’ moments and everything in between.

Image: CALIDA

Material

SeaCell™ cashmere is a new and unique material blend, developed exclusively for this collaboration. In addition to high-quality raw cashmere, this blend also contains specially processed brown algae (Ascophyllum nodosum), which is sourced exclusively from the cold, pristine fjords of Iceland. First, the algae is dried and cut. Then, a patented process is used to grind it to a fine powder. This powder is added to a cellulose mixture and processed into a SeaCell™ fibre. This blend of animal wool and plant-based SeaCell™ combines the luxurious comfort of cashmere with the soothing effect of the brown algae. This special material is very skinfriendly: when you wear the SeaCell™ and cashmere pieces, your skin’s natural moisture releases the algae’s vital substances, thereby unlocking its soothing effect.

Image: CALIDA

Haelixa

Every style in the CALIDA x FTC Cashmere Wellbeing collection is ‘Marked & Traced by Haelixa’, therefore guaranteeing a transparent and sustainable supply chain. Haelixa is a spin-off of ETH Zurich founded in 2016. The company has developed an innovative DNAtechnology, which can be used to mark final and intermediate products and thus ensure their traceability. The collaborative collection by CALIDA and FTC Cashmere employs this innovative approach, using the DNA marker to clearly and physically prove where the cashmere wool comes from. With this technology, Haelixa is establishing transparency for complex global supply chains and supporting brands’ statements regarding sustainable production. All information about the origin and journey of the product remains inextricably linked to the product itself throughout production. The DNA marker is harmless to humans and the environment. It is also GMO-free, vegan and meets the standards of both GOTS and OekoTex 100. Thanks to the ‘Marked & Traced by Haelixa’ label, end consumers can see that the product is traceable.

Image: CALIDA

Women’s

The colour palette for the women’s collection features the timelessly elegant nature-inspired tone ‘Natural sand’ and the light, creamy shade ‘Panna cotta’ with a slight rose tinge, as well as subtle touches of ‘Haze mint’. Thanks to certain ‘invisible details’, incorporated in the form of tasteful colour stripes, the collection’s exclusive colour palette runs through every one of the nine styles, making them ideal for mixing and matching. Complete with intricate details, such as heart-shaped mother-of-pearl buttons with the collaboration logo engraved on them, these styles are sure to become new favourites. The women’s collection includes trendy styles including a heavy-knit corsage-style top with wide knitted straps, a long cardigan, which serves as a versatile Basic style, as well as a turtleneck and a rib-knit pullover. These styles look great combined with either cuffed pants or culottes in Natural sand. The collection also features exclusive accessories in the form of hats and socks made from high-quality SeaCell™ cashmere.

Image: CALIDA

Men’s

The colour palette for the men’s collection is shaped by the classically elegant ‘Opal grey melé’ and ‘Dark sapphire’ tones. ‘Almond beige’ adds a refined touch. Thanks to certain ‘invisible details’, incorporated in the form of tasteful colour stripes, the collection’s exclusive colour palette runs through every one of the nine styles, making them ideal for mixing and matching. The men’s collection includes a classic cashmere pullover in a sophisticated grey (‘Opal grey melé’), a somewhat lighter striped pullover in ‘Off-white beige’, a sporty and elegant hoodie jacket and, as an absolute highlight, a buttoned, blazer-style overshirt – casual, yet businesslike. These styles look great combined with cuffed pants in either ‘Opal grey melé’ or ‘Dark sapphire’. The collection also features exclusive accessories in the form of hats and socks made from high-quality SeaCell™ cashmere.

The CALIDA x FTC Cashmere Wellbeing collection, comprising a total of 18 items, will be available in selected CALIDA stores, retailers and online at www.calida.com from 18 October 2021.