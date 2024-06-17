Calzedonia: Limited Edition 2024

Brilliant, unique, special. The Calzedonia Limited Edition is back for summer 2024 with new, exclusive bikinis designed to elevate summer looks.

Not just for the beach and pool, the Calzedonia Limited Edition consists of three different lines of garments that are perfect for wearing at different times of the day. Black Crystal, with tops studded with black crystal-effect stones, and White Pearls, featuring the elegant gems the name suggests, also found on the matching belt, are the must-have bikinis for summer parties, perfect with blazers, shorts or skirts.

Designed to take you from drinks on the beach to the most special of evenings, Precious Beauty features shimmering bikinis and one-piece swimsuits with mirrored appliqués in shades of nude and burgundy. Once again, the Calzedonia Limited Edition represents the summer dream, to be worn to stand out at all times. It will be available in limited numbers at two different times of the season, in selected stores and online.

Kendall Jenner Credits: Calzedonia